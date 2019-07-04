$0.83 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); Shorts at CLIKIA (CLKA) Lowered By 99.97%

CLIKIA CORP (OTCMKTS:CLKA) had a decrease of 99.97% in short interest. CLKA’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.97% from 371,700 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $123.73 million giving it 20.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 3.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 831,994 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein

MK Automotive, Inc. operates a chain of automotive maintenance and repair service shops in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has market cap of $190,072. The firm offers retail and commercial automotive diagnostic, maintenance, and repair services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services comprise oil changes, brake overhauls, engine diagnosis and repair, transmission service and repair, and wheel alignment and chassis repairs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Company invested in 48,268 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 120,112 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd reported 1.37 million shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 622,838 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 3,783 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Atlanta Cap L L C holds 1.82% or 6.31M shares in its portfolio. Clal Insur Enter holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Agf Investments Inc accumulated 2,652 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Limited Liability Corp holds 21,175 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding Inc reported 147,410 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited has invested 4.51% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Sell”.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. $121,190 worth of stock was bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.