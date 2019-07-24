$0.83 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI); Novume Solutions (NVMM) SI Decreased By 31.17%

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.17M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 1.24 million shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2

Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) had a decrease of 31.17% in short interest. NVMM’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.17% from 63,200 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM)’s short sellers to cover NVMM’s short positions. The SI to Novume Solutions Inc’s float is 0.39%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 47,214 shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMM) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMM News: 13/03/2018 – NOVUME SOLUTIONS – TERMINATION BY NEOSYSTEMS WAS DUE TO CO’S FAILURE TO COMPLETE QUALIFYING OFFERING, AS DEFINED IN NEOSYSTEMS DEAL, BY FEB 28, 2018; 13/03/2018 NOVUME SOLUTIONS SAYS ON MARCH 7, RECEIVED NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF THE NEOSYSTEMS MERGER AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – NOVUME SOLUTIONS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Demchyk Matthew, worth $146,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Presima Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. Cornerstone Advsr holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Honeywell Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 86,942 shares. Comm Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 6,715 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 806,707 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 5,600 shares. Whittier holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 0.02% or 186,432 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.17M shares. Kennedy reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 189,289 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion.

