$0.83 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI); Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Ametek New (AME) Position By $3.08 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.17M giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 2.15 million shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 37,515 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 552,544 shares with $45.85 million value, down from 590,059 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $20.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.19 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. $146,000 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were bought by Demchyk Matthew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Group invested in 23,485 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stephens Ar reported 0.05% stake. Etrade Capital Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Menta Llc owns 33,475 shares. Covalent Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 19.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 259,029 shares. Whittier Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Honeywell accumulated 86,942 shares. 34,880 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Moreover, Fortress Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 2.65% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 673,628 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.64% or 187,559 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 785,021 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & accumulated 15,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4.15M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 541,670 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 22,815 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 157,604 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Schroder Management Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co reported 10,368 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 47,960 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 3,604 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 287,937 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mgmt has 0.77% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 388 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,400 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.