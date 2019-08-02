$0.83 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI); 2 Analysts Are Bullish Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $28 highest and $26 lowest target. $27’s average target is 226.48% above currents $8.27 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.17M giving it 11.28 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.53M shares traded or 133.56% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular – Potential Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intra-Cellular Therapies: Poised To Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 627,144 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $455.96 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 60,366 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab accumulated 1.35% or 949,833 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). 83,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 59,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Blume Cap owns 0.01% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 457,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advsr L P reported 31,004 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 52,588 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 30,320 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. 100,000 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares with value of $1.26M were bought by Alafi Christopher D.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Demchyk Matthew, worth $36,490 on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 953,266 shares. Stifel Corp owns 322,615 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc has invested 0.56% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 12,157 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group reported 1,617 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated owns 71,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nuveen Asset Management reported 112,570 shares. Covalent Ltd Liability Com reported 19.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 75,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 34,200 shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Inc Lc holds 727,237 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 8,206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 9.60 million shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 28,660 shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion.