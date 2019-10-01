$0.83 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS); Twin Disc (TWIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 30 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 23 decreased and sold stakes in Twin Disc Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.49 million shares, up from 7.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Twin Disc Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.16% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. GTLS’s profit would be $29.71 million giving it 18.78 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 22.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 314,678 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS

Analysts await Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 170.83% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Twin Disc, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -383.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 24,177 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) has declined 52.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $141.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated for 412,629 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1% invested in the company for 215,175 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.77% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 211,538 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chart Industries has $9000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 27.49% above currents $62.36 stock price. Chart Industries had 6 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.