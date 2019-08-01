$0.82 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS); SSY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN IS (LJUIF) SI Decreased By 84.75%

SSY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN IS (OTCMKTS:LJUIF) had a decrease of 84.75% in short interest. LJUIF’s SI was 1,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 84.75% from 11,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.93 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. ZTS’s profit would be $392.50M giving it 35.03 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Zoetis Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

SSY Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, makes, and sells pharmaceutical products to hospitals and distributors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It offers intravenous infusion solutions, including non-PVC soft bag, upright soft bag, PP plastic bottle, and glass bottle infusion solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides small volume injections, oral preparations, Chinese medicine preparations, and biological preparations, as well as bulk pharmaceutical products and medical materials.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.99 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 40.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

