$0.82 EPS Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP); GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (GARPF) Shorts Up By 1.31%

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:GARPF) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. GARPF’s SI was 38.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 38.18 million shares previously. It closed at $0.1959 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. SMP’s profit would be $18.30 million giving it 13.80 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s analysts see 43.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 10,884 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 335,000 shares in its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel reported 410,140 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Envestnet Asset Management holds 54,324 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 321,511 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 23,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 13,638 shares. 4,202 are held by Pitcairn. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 47,121 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 1.58 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,710 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 323 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,320 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The company??s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 21.92 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.