$0.82 EPS Expected for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX); Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 6.GTX’s profit would be $61.11M giving it 4.52 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Garrett Motion Inc.’s analysts see -15.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 1.03M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 20 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It has a 0.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 94,256 shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has risen 5.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $602.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 510 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.