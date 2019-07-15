$0.82 EPS Expected for Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN); OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. See OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. DNKN’s profit would be $67.77 million giving it 24.94 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see 22.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 3,820 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 85,558 shares. Rockland Co holds 0.14% or 30,673 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 216,529 shares. Gideon Advsr holds 16,593 shares. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd holds 36,776 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 939,299 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 8,963 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation reported 148,373 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 26,138 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Assetmark owns 59,609 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 22,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Associates Inc reported 2.29% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 7,506 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 131,004 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 62,904 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 25,590 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Btim Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 382,629 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P invested in 0.04% or 43,125 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 26,266 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.26% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 3,114 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 10.41M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 163,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.