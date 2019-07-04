$0.82 EPS Expected for Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN); Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Trex Co (TREX) Stake By $1.04 Million

Analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. DNKN’s profit would be $67.77 million giving it 24.99 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see 22.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 438,412 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 345.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 17,000 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock declined 21.36%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 21,927 shares with $1.35M value, up from 4,927 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 266,602 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, February 14.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. Sidoti upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating.

