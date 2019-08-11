$-0.82 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER); Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report $-0.82 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 139,645 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 23/05/2018 – Acer Debuts Two Premium 13-lnch Chromebooks Designed for Business Use; 08/05/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 12.8 PCT Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 23/05/2018 – Acer Debuts Big-Screen Flexibility with First 15-inch Convertible Chromebook; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Acer Inc. Feb Rev NT$15.25B Vs NT$16.74B; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q Rev NT$54.8; 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$0.35

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is -2.03% below currents GBX 913.5 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sector Performer”. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1280 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Downgrade

The stock increased 0.50% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 913.5. About 48,489 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 407.11 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $24.01 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics has $4800 highest and $40 lowest target. $44’s average target is 1748.74% above currents $2.38 stock price. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Raymond James.