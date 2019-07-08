$0.81 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH); CHAKANA COPPER ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHKKF) Shorts Increased By 2760%

CHAKANA COPPER CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHKKF) had an increase of 2760% in short interest. CHKKF’s SI was 28,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2760% from 1,000 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 1 days are for CHAKANA COPPER CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHKKF)’s short sellers to cover CHKKF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3229. About 10,680 shares traded. Chakana Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHKKF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.96% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. USPH’s profit would be $10.34M giving it 38.99 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.33. About 62,279 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A had bought 500 shares worth $52,585. Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of stock or 950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 4,279 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 215,470 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 16,207 shares. Everence Inc accumulated 2,050 shares. Atria Limited invested in 0.02% or 4,305 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 12,881 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 7,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Cap Limited has 1.26% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 174,084 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 365 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,176 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 30 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 35,320 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 87.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.