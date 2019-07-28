$0.81 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC); INMED PHARMACEUTICALS ORDINARY SHAR (IMLFF) Shorts Lowered By 16.8%

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. SRC’s profit would be $80.06M giving it 13.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -5.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 504,011 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Names Michael Hughes As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE

INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) had a decrease of 16.8% in short interest. IMLFF’s SI was 377,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.8% from 453,600 shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 0 days are for INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)’s short sellers to cover IMLFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.23. About 137,068 shares traded. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel and cannabinoid therapies in Canada. The company has market cap of $40.11 million. The companyÂ’s products under pre-clinical development stage include INM-750 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and INM-085 for the treatment of glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various drugs for diseases, such as ocular, pain and inflammation, dermatology, central nervous system, metabolic, and respiratory.

