$0.81 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS); S Y Bancorp (SYBT) Sentiment Is 1.18

S Y Bancorp Inc (SYBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 47 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased their positions in S Y Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 11.15 million shares, down from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding S Y Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.53% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BFS’s profit would be $18.47M giving it 16.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Saul Centers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 41,967 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

The stock increased 1.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 36,787 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 247,633 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 15,543 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,985 shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $840.56 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $40,328 activity. SAUL B FRANCIS II bought 750 shares worth $40,328.