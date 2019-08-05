$-0.81 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM); Valueworks Decreased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 55.77% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.84 EPS previously, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 15,146 shares traded. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 35.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RYTM News: 09/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Nature Medicine Publication of Longer-Term Data from Phase 2 Study of Setmelanotide for Treatm; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WILL EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO EVALUATE SETMELANOTIDE AND RM-853 IN COMBINATION, AS THERE MAY BE COMPLEMENTARY EFFECTS; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FROM TAKEDA TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE T-3525770 (NOW RM-853); 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE $136.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Takeda for the Development and Commercialization of Preclinical Treat; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Expects to File Investigational New Drug Application in 1Q 2020; 27/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Valueworks Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 20.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Valueworks Llc holds 63,890 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 79,945 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2.09M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. The company has market cap of $644.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, Alstr??m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company invested in 3.30M shares or 1.43% of the stock. 265,196 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. Blume Cap reported 1,225 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,307 shares. 397,851 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 10,920 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 112,416 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 1.76 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tx invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Plancorp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 7.84 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

