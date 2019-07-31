$0.81 EPS Expected for Realty Income (O); Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. O’s profit would be $256.34 million giving it 21.61 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 1.34 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 13 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 18 trimmed and sold positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.24 million shares, down from 5.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 34,840 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services invested in 163,210 shares. Blair William And Co Il invested in 0% or 5,309 shares. Kwmg Ltd Com holds 0% or 98 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 1.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.04% or 131,304 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 38,597 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,888 shares. Kistler has 544 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.47M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 12,715 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 0.28% or 188,484 shares.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $22.16 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 52.65 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of O in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund for 185,697 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 933,121 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 923,569 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 38,926 shares.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $193.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 52.17 P/E ratio. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.