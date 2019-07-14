$0.81 EPS Expected for Masco (MAS); Echo Street Capital Management Upped Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 11.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 87,073 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 845,038 shares with $108.17M value, up from 757,965 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. MAS’s profit would be $237.77 million giving it 11.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Masco Corporation’s analysts see 84.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.02M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 102,107 shares to 123,033 valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 643 shares and now owns 10,971 shares. Stoneco Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of stock was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Nomura. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

