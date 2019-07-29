$0.81 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (FN); Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position

Dean Capital Management increased Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) stake by 57.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management acquired 11,287 shares as Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 16.38%. The Dean Capital Management holds 30,915 shares with $996,000 value, up from 19,628 last quarter. Greenbrier Companies Inc now has $930.00M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 344,775 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.81 EPS. FN's profit would be $29.84M giving it 16.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Fabrinet's analysts see 1.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 145,231 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.09 million were sold by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14. Mitchell David T. sold $1.57M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Thursday, February 7. $164,364 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, May 6. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 28.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

date 2019-07-29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 5.45 million shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 30,776 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 56,932 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel reported 7,064 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru Inc holds 0.61% or 485,178 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company invested in 441,197 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested in 0% or 8,535 shares. New England Research Mngmt invested in 0.41% or 11,500 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 3,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Aperio Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Paradigm Capital Incorporated has 697,800 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 22,100 shares.

date 2019-07-29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,552 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 100,379 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 156,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 25,217 shares. New York-based Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 183,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.70 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,528 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 65,895 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has 12,968 shares. 12,813 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.