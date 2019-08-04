$0.81 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (FN); Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of BITA in report on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FN’s profit would be $29.83 million giving it 15.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Fabrinet’s analysts see 1.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 314,365 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of stock. $1.57M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7. The insider Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fabrinet had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. Needham maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $790.78 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.