$0.81 EPS Expected for Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN); Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Sentiment Is 1.05

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 21 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 20 decreased and sold their equity positions in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.80 million shares, down from 3.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report $0.81 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.41% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. DNKN’s profit would be $67.00 million giving it 25.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see -5.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 255,162 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 4.42% above currents $81.21 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wedbush upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) rating on Monday, June 24. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 2,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 32,808 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 979,450 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Company holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. 105,650 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 15,897 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 881 are owned by Peoples Financial Ser Corporation. Gideon Inc has 2,628 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 145,732 shares. Delta Mngmt Lc reported 3,020 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 198 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 25,390 shares traded. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund for 184,415 shares. Family Management Corp owns 96,926 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 253,073 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Co has invested 0.33% in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 65,197 shares.