$0.81 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE); Netscout Systems (NTCT) Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. CONE’s profit would be $91.67M giving it 17.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, CyrusOne Inc.’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.60 million shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 funds increased or started new holdings, while 63 sold and reduced stock positions in Netscout Systems Inc. The funds in our database now own: 74.59 million shares, down from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Netscout Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 50 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 2.88% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. for 201,001 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 1.14 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.39% invested in the company for 184,425 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.94% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.92 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $504,703 activity.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm offers nGeniusONE management software that enables clients to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its clients to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 696,540 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Heitman Real Secs Limited Co holds 649,915 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,041 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 500 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 37,728 shares. S Muoio & Co Limited Liability holds 0.33% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 6,779 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc accumulated 7,475 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 375,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,319 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 5,932 shares. Grs Advsr Llc reported 98,000 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.17M shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 31,000 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares with value of $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL. On Wednesday, February 27 Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 4,000 shares.