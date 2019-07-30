$0.81 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF); Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Sellers Increased By 11.52% Their Shorts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) had an increase of 11.52% in short interest. TNDM’s SI was 5.66 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.52% from 5.08M shares previously. With 1.51 million avg volume, 4 days are for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s short sellers to cover TNDM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 1.21 million shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 27/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO USE FREEAGENT BRAND IN TANDEM WITH ITS EXISTING ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND AND NATWEST BRANDS; 19/04/2018 – Note the rising risks at $TNDM in our new report, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk at; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 24/05/2018 – All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with Barefoot; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Tandem Diabetes; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES SEES FY ADJ SALES $132M TO $140M, EST. $136.7M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 20/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter's $0.63 EPS. CF's profit would be $179.08 million giving it 14.67 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.15 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53’s average target is 11.53% above currents $47.52 stock price. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.51 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 34.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has $100 highest and $5300 lowest target. $70’s average target is 12.38% above currents $62.29 stock price. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Lake Street maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.