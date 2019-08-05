$0.80 EPS Expected for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL); Snyder Capital Management LP Upped Its Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) stake by 11.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 110,171 shares as Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.03M shares with $42.52M value, up from 922,878 last quarter. Chemical Financial Corp now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 201.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SCVL’s profit would be $11.75M giving it 6.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 209,841 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) rating on Saturday, March 16. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $45 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,081 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 139,931 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 1,348 shares. 18,287 are owned by First Tru Advisors L P. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 25,178 are owned by Systematic Finance Ltd Partnership. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 9,991 shares. 326,302 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Company. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 1,650 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Northern owns 682,752 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 6,812 shares stake. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $320.70 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability owns 423,628 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 3,553 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.06% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 187,142 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 49,111 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 6,648 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.04% or 47,197 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 538 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 25 shares. Alpine Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 367,414 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 6,564 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C. Shares for $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY. Shares for $395,789 were bought by Provost David T. $392,205 worth of stock was bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13.