$0.80 EPS Expected for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL); Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake By $5.04 Million

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SCVL’s profit would be $11.75M giving it 8.32 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 146,280 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 96,891 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 1.40M shares with $73.51M value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 915,760 shares traded or 215.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $130,283 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 24,832 shares to 245,332 valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 282,837 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. First Republic Inv stated it has 32,185 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,451 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 219,697 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation invested in 173 shares. 14,535 were reported by Van Eck Associate. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has invested 2.59% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 169,765 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 51,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Guggenheim Lc owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 39,516 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 1,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 162,551 were accumulated by Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 16,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 3.45 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 28. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Monday, February 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $52 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, March 20. On Saturday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.07 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.