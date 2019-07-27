$-0.80 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM); Walmart Inc. (WMT) Had 10 Bulls

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 17 report. Daiwa Securities maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, February 22. Daiwa Securities has “Hold” rating and $104 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $123.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Accumulate Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $115 Maintain

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.84 EPS previously, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 116,007 shares traded. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 7.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYTM News: 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FROM TAKEDA TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE T-3525770 (NOW RM-853); 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYTM); 12/03/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Expects to File Investigational New Drug Application in 1Q 2020; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS LICENSING PACT WITH TAKEDA; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Takeda for the Development and Commercialization of Preclinical Treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. The company has market cap of $688.30 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, Alstr??m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015.

More notable recent Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Stuart Arbuckle to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Launches Free Genetic Testing Program for Rare Genetic Disorders of Obesity – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canaccord likes Rhythm Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 Earnings Top on Growth in All Lines – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 12/04/2018 – WALMART TO SPEND ABOUT $200M OVER NEXT YEAR IN FLORIDA; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $322.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. It has a 39.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.