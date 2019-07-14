$0.80 EPS Expected for PCM, Inc. (PCMI); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Ball (BLL)

Analysts expect PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report $0.80 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.90% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. PCMI’s profit would be $9.86 million giving it 10.90 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, PCM, Inc.’s analysts see 90.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 91,384 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral”. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $68 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $60 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $55 New Target: $60 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp reported 1,714 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 318 are held by Whittier Comm. Asset has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 39,333 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 151 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 2,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,679 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp invested in 0.02% or 223,678 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,079 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 1,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc invested in 0.81% or 165,201 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 45,990 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 25,023 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. 13,677 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. $5.06 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was sold by Fisher Daniel William.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.43 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 54.73 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor well-known provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $429.87 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices.