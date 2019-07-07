$0.80 EPS Expected for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC); Last Week Fabrinet (FN) Coverage

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.94% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $10.35M giving it 4.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -521.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 10,673 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 26.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ALSO FOUND IN 1ST 3 QTRS OF FY17; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ARE NOT MATERIAL TO FINANCIALS; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Federated National: Book Value/Share $16.36 at 1Q End; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $133.9 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Federated National Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Among 2 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. See Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) latest ratings:

28/05/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 123,299 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Mitchell David T., worth $1.57 million. Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09M worth of stock. $164,364 worth of stock was sold by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,500 are held by Calamos Advsrs. Eam Invsts Limited Company reported 26,307 shares. Horizon Investment Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 17,571 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 20,583 shares. Navellier Associate has 0.49% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 59,819 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt L P accumulated 24,500 shares. Glenmede Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 963 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). State Street reported 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Macroview Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 57,224 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.08 million. The firm underwrites homeowners' multi-peril, commercial general liability, federal flood, personal automobile, and other lines of insurance. It has a 51.29 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent agents.