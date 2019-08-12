$-0.80 EPS Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST); MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (MEDIF) Shorts Decreased By 17.98%

MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had a decrease of 17.98% in short interest. MEDIF’s SI was 98,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.98% from 119,600 shares previously. With 543,100 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s short sellers to cover MEDIF’s short positions. The stock increased 13.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 650,919 shares traded or 141.84% up from the average. MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $9.16 EPS change or 91.97% from last quarter’s $-9.96 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 37,008 shares traded. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has declined 18.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company has market cap of $220.01 million. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

More notable recent Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Constellation Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:CNST) 16% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Geron: Science And Silence – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jessica Christo as Chief Product Development Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. The company has market cap of $639.99 million. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm supplies purified cannabis concentrate raw materials and product formulations for ready-to-sell advanced cannabis products.