$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU); Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) stake by 36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 219,610 shares as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE)’s stock declined 6.08%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 390,453 shares with $24.79M value, down from 610,063 last quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 33,578 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type la; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. CBU’s profit would be $41.28M giving it 19.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Community Bank System, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 6,440 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold Community Bank System, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0% or 18,604 shares. Parkside Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 85 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Ameriprise Fin invested in 826,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 28,669 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Strategic Financial Svcs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 17,648 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 15,034 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 283 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 10,200 shares.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual EPS reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 48,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 3,787 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Pcl has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 30,639 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,014 shares. 724,289 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management. Qs Invsts Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,100 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 797,293 shares. Numerixs owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Quantbot Tech Lp has 100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has $83 highest and $7500 lowest target. $77’s average target is 80.37% above currents $42.69 stock price. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RARE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating.

