$0.79 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH); Ricebran Technologies (RIBT)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $0.79 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.60% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. QCRH’s profit would be $12.45M giving it 10.85 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, QCR Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -3.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 20,051 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their positions in Ricebran Technologies. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.49 million shares, up from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ricebran Technologies in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 117,663 shares. 97,170 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Elizabeth Park reported 3.3% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 7,596 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 2,738 shares. Amer Group Inc owns 8,337 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 12,526 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc owns 77,577 shares. Prudential Fin reported 105,202 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $13,000 activity. $6,490 worth of stock was bought by Ziegler Marie Z. on Thursday, January 17.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $540.35 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company has market cap of $105.37 million. The firm makes and distributes stabilized rice bran in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.10 million activity.