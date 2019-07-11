$0.79 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (MD); Profile of 6 Analysts Covering PVH Corp. (PVH)

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $0.79 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 20.20% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. MD’s profit would be $68.16 million giving it 7.72 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, MEDNAX, Inc.’s analysts see 36.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 423,378 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, May 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15100 target. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America maintained the shares of PVH in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. See PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Citigroup.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. Shares for $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 1.68 million shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.14% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Keybank National Association Oh holds 5,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200,596 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 5.30M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 246 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 149,150 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 192,679 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 817 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 188,843 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 3,554 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 714,770 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Foundry Partners Ltd Company holds 63,410 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.