$0.79 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial (LKFN); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Waters (WAT) Last Week

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. LKFN’s profit would be $20.13 million giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s analysts see -7.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 51,039 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -4.70% below currents $227 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. See Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $248.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust has 11,530 shares. Gam Ag owns 3,724 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 1.79% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp reported 5,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 22 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 7,820 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,180 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 361 were reported by Assetmark. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 6,716 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,240 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 327,631 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.35% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 638,075 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1,637 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 387,267 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.84 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Lakeland Financial Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 699 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 281,823 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 0.06% or 1.06M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,254 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 16,453 shares. Stieven Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Missouri-based fund reported 131,707 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0% stake. 510,391 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 13,644 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.03% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 59,804 shares. 21,076 are owned by Product Limited Liability. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,874 shares. Ckw Finance Grp holds 0.03% or 2,965 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,812 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. WELCH M SCOTT bought $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $22,400 was bought by O’Neill Lisa M.

