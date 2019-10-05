$0.79 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (B); Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Stake

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.28% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. B’s profit would be $39.99 million giving it 15.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Barnes Group Inc.’s analysts see 5.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 118,353 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 10,400 shares as Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 75,500 shares with $11.29 million value, down from 85,900 last quarter. Travelers Cos Inc/The now has $37.92B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 154,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 16,093 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 310,484 shares. 91,025 were reported by Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wasatch Advsr owns 2.78M shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.01% or 372,266 shares. First Advisors L P owns 60,337 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 9,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 3,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 4,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 90,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 58,743 shares. Foundry Partners Limited has 0.47% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Rhumbline Advisers has 156,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. $2,058 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H. 35 shares valued at $1,896 were bought by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Friday After Volatile Week – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Risk Index: Cyber Threats Are Top Overall Business Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Institute Hosts Every Second Matters Symposium at the University of Cincinnati to Combat Distracted Driving – Business Wire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $17400 highest and $11900 lowest target. $147.75’s average target is 1.92% above currents $144.96 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.