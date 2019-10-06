$-0.78 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG); Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FOMX) Shorts Up By 16.45%

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report $-0.78 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.32 EPS change or 62.86% from last quarter’s $-2.1 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s analysts see 25.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.15% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.72 million shares traded or 177.89% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers

Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FOMX) had an increase of 16.45% in short interest. FOMX’s SI was 2.13M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.45% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 284,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s short sellers to cover FOMX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 1.57 million shares traded or 106.31% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $169.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers Inc. Common Shares has $3400 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33’s average target is -1.93% below currents $33.65 stock price. Scorpio Tankers Inc. Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on Thursday, May 16 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.