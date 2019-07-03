$0.78 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF); Business First Bancshares (BFST) Shorts Raised By 11.05%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) had an increase of 11.05% in short interest. BFST’s SI was 248,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.05% from 223,500 shares previously. With 15,900 avg volume, 16 days are for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)’s short sellers to cover BFST’s short positions. The SI to Business First Bancshares Inc’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 2,775 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CF’s profit would be $171.59 million giving it 14.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 188.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 615,692 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

More notable recent Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tillyâ€™s Inc (TLYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q1 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Business First Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $342.05 million. It offers various deposit services and products, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 7. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does CF Industries Holdings’s (NYSE:CF) Share Price Gain of 51% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De holds 0.52% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 167,012 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,849 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gotham Asset Mngmt stated it has 222,724 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 86,910 shares. Hbk Invests L P stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Buckhead Mngmt Llc owns 159,484 shares. Riverpark Capital Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2,725 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 42,141 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Westpac Banking accumulated 16,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 247,465 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,960 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).