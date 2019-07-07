$0.78 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (B); Sjw Group (de (SJW) Shorts Decreased By 21.12%

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.78 EPS on July, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. B’s profit would be $40.07 million giving it 17.94 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Barnes Group Inc.’s analysts see 9.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 52,361 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sjw Group (de (NYSE:SJW) had a decrease of 21.12% in short interest. SJW’s SI was 153,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.12% from 194,600 shares previously. With 138,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Sjw Group (de (NYSE:SJW)’s short sellers to cover SJW’s short positions. The SI to Sjw Group (de’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 88,532 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public Utilities Commission for Approval of Merger of Equals; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was bought by BENANAV GARY G. The insider Hipple Richard J bought $58,826. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was made by MANGUM MYLLE H on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech L P reported 28,400 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 43,387 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 39,512 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 6,778 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com reported 362,508 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 7,153 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Stifel owns 0.03% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 208,191 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,259 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 34.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Among 2 analysts covering SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SJW Gr had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.