$0.77 EPS Expected for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI); Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Dominion Energy Com (D) Stake By $352,968

Analysts expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. UFPI’s profit would be $47.26M giving it 12.81 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 225,462 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,584 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 89,458 shares with $6.92M value, down from 94,042 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $64.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 2.91M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UFPI or PCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UFPI acquires Pallet USA, boosting industrial capacity and services in the Midwest – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Ranked Stocks Screened on DuPont Criteria – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) At US$40.91? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Universal Forest Products, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1,134 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 6,300 shares. Kennedy Incorporated reported 526,088 shares. Northern reported 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,060 shares. Next Gp holds 72 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 41,638 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 46,371 are held by Citigroup Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 7,510 shares. 56 are held by Parkside Financial Bank And Trust. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 348 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust holds 6,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. International Grp has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Resources has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.67% below currents $80.85 stock price. Dominion Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. $1.69M worth of stock was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E on Friday, September 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf stake by 40,380 shares to 239,680 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf stake by 24,738 shares and now owns 306,937 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf was raised too.