$0.77 EPS Expected for Acme United (ACU); 0 Analysts Bullish La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Analysts expect Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 14.93% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. ACU’s profit would be $2.58 million giving it 6.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Acme United Corporation’s analysts see 220.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 1,579 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 6.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $72.07 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.14 million shares or 106.47% more from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 7,442 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited holds 17,950 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Bridgeway Capital reported 18,205 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,398 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc reported 92,405 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 1,128 shares. Teton Advisors has invested 0.2% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Bard Associate holds 1.12% or 138,933 shares in its portfolio. 1,474 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mgmt Corporation Va invested in 1.26% or 286,959 shares. James Inv Research accumulated 3,015 shares or 0% of the stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De reported 188,279 shares. Everence Capital Incorporated accumulated 6,970 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 31,681 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 26,721 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,077 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 64,301 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 33,636 shares. 186,493 are owned by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Jefferies Group Limited Company invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Omers Administration Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company owns 12,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 0.01% or 226,400 shares.