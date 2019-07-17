$0.76 EPS Expected for TC PipeLines, LP (TCP); Shorts at SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (SPBBF) Lowered By 63.64%

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SPBBF) had a decrease of 63.64% in short interest. SPBBF’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 63.64% from 2,200 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 0 days are for SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SPBBF)’s short sellers to cover SPBBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1021 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. TCP’s profit would be $55.63M giving it 13.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, TC PipeLines, LP’s analysts see -40.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 14,988 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 128,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs holds 6,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 1.35% stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Limited Co (Wy) holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 11,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis owns 76,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. West Family Incorporated accumulated 110,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 41,279 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 75,113 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 14,627 shares.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TCP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”.

More news for Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPBBF) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “VIDEO: SpeakEasy Cannabis Club (CNSX:EASY) 2600000 Square Feet of Outdoor Production – Midas Letter” on September 04, 2018. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “VIDEO: Valens Groworks Corp (CNSX:VGW) Finely-Tuned Cannabis Extracts – Midas Letter” and published on May 30, 2018 is yet another important article.