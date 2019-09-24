$0.76 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA); Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $26.16 million giving it 12.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 94,115 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 30/05/2018 – Javelin Networks Establishes Partnership with Cyberess S&T Ltd – Proactive Cyber Solutions; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 22/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Science and Technology News Release: DHS S&T Announces Licensing of a Data-Analysis Tool From its Transition to; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 23/03/2018 – Exclusive – Centrica taps Wall St. bank for U.K. nuke sale; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators’ Showcase

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.15, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 13 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 40 sold and trimmed stakes in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 43.78 million shares, down from 62.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Global Eagle Entertainment Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 17 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for 28.84 million shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.01% invested in the company for 79,529 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 180,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,558 activity. The insider BRICE TODD D bought $75,958. Kane Robert Edward had bought 3,000 shares worth $110,250 on Friday, June 7. The insider HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR bought 473 shares worth $17,350.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.