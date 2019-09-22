$0.76 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA); Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (ESTC) Shorts Increased By 22.71%

Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC) had an increase of 22.71% in short interest. ESTC’s SI was 4.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.71% from 3.49M shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 4 days are for Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC)’s short sellers to cover ESTC’s short positions. The SI to Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares’s float is 21.24%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 2.61M shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $26.18M giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 147,399 shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors; 09/03/2018 – S&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $56.9; 12/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of New Cybersecurity Research Portfolio and Technology Guides; 19/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY EBITDA NEARLY DOUBLED TO EUR 68.1 MLN (PY: EUR 34.4 MLN); 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP NAMES CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Javelin Networks Establishes Partnership with Cyberess S&T Ltd – Proactive Cyber Solutions; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AT ITS REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 19, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2

More notable recent Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Stock: Itâ€™s All About Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Elastic Is Soaring 14.7% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Warehouse Chooses Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service to Boost Consumer Loyalty – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Elastic has $13700 highest and $7500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 11.38% above currents $94.27 stock price. Elastic had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rating on Thursday, August 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $10000 target. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,558 activity. 3,000 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares with value of $110,250 were bought by Kane Robert Edward. Shares for $17,350 were bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR. 2,036 shares were bought by BRICE TODD D, worth $75,958.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “S&T Bancorp approves new $50M share repurchase plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why ST Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STBA) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STBA, COST, DOMO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold S&T Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.26 million shares or 3.29% more from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 23,854 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 77,839 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1.01M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 40,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,231 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Sageworth has 42,569 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 482,000 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 84,256 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 12,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 48 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 51,988 shares.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.