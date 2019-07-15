$0.76 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST); Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 69 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 77 sold and decreased their positions in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The institutional investors in our database now own: 46.74 million shares, up from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 50 Increased: 33 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 30.SFST’s profit would be $5.71 million giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 3,520 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 324,693 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION

Kellner Capital Llc holds 7.2% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 213,000 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.92% invested in the company for 72,380 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.38% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,400 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.91M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $283.79 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Southern First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Management Communications Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,988 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation owns 287,242 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,521 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Globeflex Capital L P reported 11,565 shares stake. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 58,459 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.49% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 21,815 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability holds 1.42% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 562,754 shares. Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 189,682 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 9,727 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,824 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon.