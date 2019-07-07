$-0.76 EPS Expected for Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN); British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position

Analysts expect Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report $-0.76 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $7.08 EPS change or 90.31% from last quarter’s $-7.84 EPS. After having $-0.76 EPS previously, Neon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 30.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 6,614 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 15,065 shares with $4.74M value, down from 21,679 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $20.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 571,567 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.95 million for 34.36 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Godaddy Inc stake by 82,914 shares to 124,602 valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 24,063 shares and now owns 122,011 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arista Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $127.49 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.