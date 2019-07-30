$0.76 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC); Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Shorts Lowered By 9.82%

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. LTC’s profit would be $30.20M giving it 15.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, LTC Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 3,588 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) had a decrease of 9.82% in short interest. ALLO’s SI was 7.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.82% from 7.84 million shares previously. With 312,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s short sellers to cover ALLO’s short positions. The SI to Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s float is 8.15%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 73 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allogene Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 38,126 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 36,405 shares. 18,935 are owned by Amp Capital Limited. 42,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 89,565 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested in 3,416 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,117 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank invested in 5,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 1,290 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason has invested 1.32% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 38,583 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 611,377 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) or 22,164 shares. Blair William Com Il invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).