$-0.76 EPS Expected for Digimarc (DMRC); Shorts at CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. CERT PART ORD REPR (CXMSF) Lowered By 3.32%

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. CERT PART ORD REPR (OTCMKTS:CXMSF) had a decrease of 3.32% in short interest. CXMSF’s SI was 58.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.32% from 60.13M shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 17616 days are for CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. CERT PART ORD REPR (OTCMKTS:CXMSF)’s short sellers to cover CXMSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4231 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report $-0.76 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.04% from last quarter’s $-0.71 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Digimarc Corporation’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 57,510 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions and services.

Among 2 analysts covering Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digimarc Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by National Securities. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $57.5000 target in Thursday, May 30 report.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $551.10 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.