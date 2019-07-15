$0.76 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM); Diodes (DIOD)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. AKAM’s profit would be $124.71M giving it 27.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 218,858 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 109 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 64 reduced and sold holdings in Diodes Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 40.26 million shares, down from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diodes Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 78 New Position: 31.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 327,119 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 19,280 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 54,844 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,944 shares.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year's $0.58 per share. DIOD's profit will be $37.97 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.65 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 39.6 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

