$0.76 EPS Expected for Agree Realty (ADC); WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (WRDEF) SI Decreased By 9.27%

WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had a decrease of 9.27% in short interest. WRDEF’s SI was 1.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.27% from 1.30M shares previously. It closed at $27.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. ADC’s profit would be $31.90 million giving it 23.92 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Agree Realty Corporation’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 178,415 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 425 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. It has a 40.76 P/E ratio. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Agree Realty Announces Resignation of John Rakolta, Jr. From Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Agree Realty Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rakolta leaves Agree Realty board to become U.S. ambassador – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2019: Growth Drivers and Future scenarios – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig also bought $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Agree Realty Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank has 37,739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,361 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 76,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 215,292 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.04% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 853 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 245,061 shares. Bailard holds 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 6,790 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Exane Derivatives reported 68 shares. Raymond James And owns 65,991 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Wereldhave N.V. (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wereldhave’s 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wereldhave N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “14% Yielder Wereldhave Guides For A Weaker H2, Increasing The Odds Of A Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wereldhave N.V. (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave’s Downward Spiral Creates Opportunities For This 9.5% Yield REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave: A Missed Opportunity To Cut The 10% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Wereldhave invests in convenience shopping centres that are dominant in their micro environment in larger provincial cities in Northwest continental Europe. The company has market cap of $. The catchment area of our centres comprises of at least 100,000 inhabitants within 10 minutes travel time. It currently has negative earnings. We focus on shopping centres that have a sound balance between shopping convenience and experience.