$0.76 EPS Expected for Agree Realty (ADC); Chinanet Online Holdings (CNET) SI Decreased By 7.27%

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $23.42 million. The Company’s platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; liansuo.com; zhifuwang.cn; and wp28.com.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 425 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. It has a 40.76 P/E ratio. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

