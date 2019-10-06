$0.75 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (SUN); Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Its Realpage (RP) Position

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $0.75 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 34.78% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. SUN’s profit would be $62.06 million giving it 10.42 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Sunoco LP’s analysts see 74.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 102,263 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 13/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Details Procedures Regarding Emergency Order to Suspend Operations of Sunoco Pipeline LP’s Mariner East; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP: PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION, TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP to Acquire Wholesale Fuel Distribution, Terminal Business From Superior Plus Corp for $40 Million; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Wholesale Fuel Distribution and Terminal Business from Superior Plus Co; 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 62,384 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 412,467 shares with $24.27 million value, down from 474,851 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 284,715 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.34M for 50.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 227,739 shares to 1.13M valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 5,511 shares and now owns 117,425 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.07% or 9.00 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 2,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Synovus owns 126 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 11,360 shares. 350 are owned by Advisory Service Ltd Company. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 336,437 shares. Tygh Management accumulated 151,153 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.61 million are owned by Blackrock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 90,890 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity. Shares for $8.42M were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: RealPage nearly doubles office space after buying ClickPay – New York Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ritter Pharma’s RP-G28 flunks late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage® Reports Rising Occupancy and Rents in the US Apartment Sector – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sunoco LP: Stability In A Sea Of Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Sun Communities’s (NYSE:SUI) Share Price Gain of 171%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Sunoco a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Okta, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Aurora Cannabis Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Sun-Sentinel.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Markets Glance – Sun Sentinel” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunoco has $3500 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 8.80% above currents $31.25 stock price. Sunoco had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 9.