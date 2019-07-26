$0.75 EPS Expected for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI); Casella Waste Systems Has 1.47 Sentiment

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 84 funds opened new or increased positions, while 57 reduced and sold their positions in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The funds in our database reported: 39.36 million shares, up from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Casella Waste Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PFSI’s profit would be $58.76 million giving it 7.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 29.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 123,374 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 12.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services Total Assets $6.9 Billion at March 31; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $238.2M, EST. $236.0M; 17/04/2018 – PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 72C; 06/03/2018 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joined Its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 215.92 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for 598,428 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 332,442 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 653,326 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 204,625 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CWST’s profit will be $11.81 million for 42.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,325 shares or 99.81% less from 1.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,324 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 1 are held by Carroll Financial Associates.